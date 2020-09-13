Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $5.58 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 447 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $5,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.89. 3,432,181 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.68.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

