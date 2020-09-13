Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $5.59 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,075 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up about 2.8% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 782,399 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 44,297 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 346.7% in the first quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 27,987 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $427,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,225 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.27.

VZ stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $59.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,920,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,147,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $247.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

