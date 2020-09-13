Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $6,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 85.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:NOBL traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $73.01. 390,381 shares of the company traded hands. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.65.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.