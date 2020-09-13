Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 329 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,950 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 3.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 7.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 148,574,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,567,587,000 after acquiring an additional 10,757,398 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19,729.5% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,199,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,025,795,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152,731 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $495,802,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 101.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,086,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,013,239,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 16.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,471,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,653,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,161,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,652,148. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.79. The firm has a market cap of $238.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.50, a PEG ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Sunday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.37.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.