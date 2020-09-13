Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 356 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 5.5% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 900 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $233,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 415 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.70, for a total value of $110,680.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,615 shares of company stock worth $2,502,731. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,219,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,362,107. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 24.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 28th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.92%.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.08.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

