Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.
Kaman has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.
NYSE KAMN opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24.
In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.
About Kaman
Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.
