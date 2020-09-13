Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Kaman has raised its dividend by 11.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kaman has a payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Kaman to earn $2.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.7%.

NYSE KAMN opened at $42.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.03. Kaman has a 52 week low of $29.38 and a 52 week high of $68.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.47 million. Kaman had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Kaman’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kaman will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total value of $467,700.00. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaman from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

