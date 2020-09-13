Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at GBX 262.05 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.77%.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.