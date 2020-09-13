Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for BP (LON:BP)

Kepler Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 385 ($5.03) price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.
BP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price objective on BP from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on BP from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on BP and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 397.50 ($5.19).
BP stock opened at GBX 262.05 ($3.42) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion and a PE ratio of -2.42. BP has a 1-year low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 537 ($7.02). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 312.18.
In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £313.20 ($409.25).
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).
