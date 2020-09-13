Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for Deutz (ETR:DEZ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on Deutz (ETR:DEZ) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DEZ. Berenberg Bank set a €5.20 ($6.12) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Warburg Research set a €5.90 ($6.94) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Deutz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutz in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €5.80 ($6.82) price target on shares of Deutz and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €5.98 ($7.04).

Deutz stock opened at €5.02 ($5.91) on Wednesday. Deutz has a 12-month low of €2.62 ($3.09) and a 12-month high of €6.19 ($7.28). The stock has a market cap of $606.73 million and a P/E ratio of -13.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, production, distribution, and servicing of diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company's DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

