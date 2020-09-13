Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $224.88 Million

Sep 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) to report $224.88 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kilroy Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.20 million and the highest is $229.56 million. Kilroy Realty reported sales of $215.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will report full year sales of $883.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $861.24 million to $903.23 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $954.29 million, with estimates ranging from $910.47 million to $977.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kilroy Realty.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 192,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 56.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,962,000 after buying an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,035.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 79,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 72,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRC stock traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $55.02. The company had a trading volume of 606,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,287. Kilroy Realty has a twelve month low of $45.96 and a twelve month high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Kilroy Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

