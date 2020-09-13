Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kimco has a high-quality, mixed-use portfolio concentrated in the top U.S. markets and the majority of its ABR comes from grocery-anchored centers. It has also been making efforts to bolster financial flexibility. This has likely enabled the company to reinstate third-quarter dividend after announcing a suspension in May. It will pay a dividend of 10 cents per share. Though this denotes a 64.3% decline from the prior payment, it is a relief for investors. Kimco also experienced higher August rent collections. Yet, the company, which was already battling store closures and bankruptcy woes, has been hurt by low footfall at its properties amid social-distancing mandates and higher e-commerce adoption. Further, rent collection woes are likely to impede growth in the near term. Also, its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently commented on KIM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of KIM opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.16, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The business had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In other news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 4,675,726 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $71,398,336.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

