Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Invests $5.54 Million in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,000. Pinterest accounts for 2.6% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Pinterest by 19.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,597,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,959 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 7,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $178,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $55,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,071,895 shares of company stock worth $69,045,560 in the last three months.

PINS traded down $0.58 on Friday, hitting $34.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,357,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,380,540. The company has a current ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.04 and a beta of 1.88. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $39.64.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $272.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.79 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PINS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Pinterest from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Pinterest from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.62.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.