Kingstown Capital Management L.P. Makes New $21.57 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Kingstown Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $21,570,000. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 10.2% of Kingstown Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after buying an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 130.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,637,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,649,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,321,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,648,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 439.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,078,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $276.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $309.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Sunday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.99.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded up $4.06 on Friday, hitting $271.61. 9,393,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,568,925. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $161.68 and a 12-month high of $299.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $734.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $12.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

