Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Knoll’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Knoll has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Knoll has a dividend payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Knoll alerts:

Knoll stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. Knoll has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $572.49 million, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Knoll had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $274.10 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 7,000 shares of Knoll stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,411 shares in the company, valued at $437,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.