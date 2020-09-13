Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Announces Earnings Results

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. Lantronix updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.20-0.23 EPS.

LTRX stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. Lantronix has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LTRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lantronix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lantronix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

