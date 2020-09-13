Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVS. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.37.

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $51.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98 and a beta of 1.51. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,249,757 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $860,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914,610 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,125,343 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $506,648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,030,972 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,269,162 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $181,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,347 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $242,262,000 after buying an additional 2,650,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,525,882 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $206,108,000 after buying an additional 2,412,771 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

