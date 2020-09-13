Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on TREE. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Lendingtree from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lendingtree from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Lendingtree from $275.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Lendingtree from $250.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $315.07.

Shares of Lendingtree stock opened at $306.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -360.83 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $135.72 and a twelve month high of $392.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.96.

Lendingtree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.93. The business had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lendingtree had a positive return on equity of 8.61% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Lendingtree’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lendingtree will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lendingtree news, insider Jill Olmstead sold 1,400 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.32, for a total transaction of $469,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,830. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Neil Salvage sold 24,910 shares of Lendingtree stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $8,095,750.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 26,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,753,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,167 shares of company stock valued at $13,629,245 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Lendingtree by 11.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lendingtree by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lendingtree by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 3,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lendingtree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

