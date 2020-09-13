Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) Short Interest Up 110.2% in August

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a growth of 110.2% from the August 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Atom Investors LP owned approximately 0.10% of Liminal BioSciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:LMNL traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $11.84. 25,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,407. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.19. Liminal BioSciences has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $31.45. The stock has a market cap of $279.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.23.

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter. Liminal BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 155.71% and a negative net margin of 1,225.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Liminal BioSciences will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LMNL shares. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Liminal BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liminal BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with two drug discovery platforms that focuses on unmet medical needs. It operates through three segments: Small Molecule Therapeutics, Plasma Derived Therapeutics, and Bioseparations. The Small Molecule Therapeutics segment's lead product candidate is PBI-4050, which targets unmet medical needs, such as the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, Alström syndrome, and other fibrotic indications.

