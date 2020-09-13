Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Shares of Logansport Financial stock opened at $35.00 on Friday. Logansport Financial has a 1 year low of $31.40 and a 1 year high of $42.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The company has a market cap of $21.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter.

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services.

