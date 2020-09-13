Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

LUB opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Luby’s has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $2.65.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luby’s stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 30.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,466,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 578,986 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 8.09% of Luby’s worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luby’s

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

