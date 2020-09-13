Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Lowered to $298.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $341.00 to $298.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $347.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.97.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,530 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 202.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,651 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 1,637 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

