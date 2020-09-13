Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) PT Raised to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its target price increased by Guggenheim from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LULU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $237.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $354.97.

Shares of LULU opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $350.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.72. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total value of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 116,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,200,000 after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,303,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,288,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,831,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

