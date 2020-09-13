Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica to a hold rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $449.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $354.97.

LULU stock opened at $313.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $350.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.07, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $399.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $902.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,064,645.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total transaction of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

