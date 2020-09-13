Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MPC. Tudor Pickering lowered Marathon Petroleum from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.79.

NYSE:MPC opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,612,853,000 after buying an additional 9,126,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,885,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,423 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 14.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,569,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $296,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,734 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,345,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 87,515 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

