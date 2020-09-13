MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $474.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of MarketAxess have outperformed the industry in a year's time. Its revenues have been increasing over the years on the back of a steady rise in commissions courtesy of higher trading volumes. The company undertakes strategic buyouts or alliances that enable it to enter new markets, provide new products or services. The company's solid international business provides geographical diversification. It enjoys strong liquidity and witnessed continuous growth in free cash flows. The company’s strong balance sheet enabled it to enhance shareholders’ value in the form of dividends and share buybacks. However, rising costs remain a concern, which can weigh on margin expansion. Net investment income is likely to remain under pressure, given that the interest rates are likely to stay at modest levels in the near future.”

Get MarketAxess alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MKTX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $535.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MarketAxess from $410.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MarketAxess from $520.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MarketAxess from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $414.50.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $453.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 0.50. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $275.49 and a 1-year high of $561.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $493.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $454.52.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.16 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 5th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 4th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.62, for a total value of $12,190,500.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,675,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,017 shares of company stock worth $29,924,704 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MarketAxess by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its stake in MarketAxess by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MarketAxess (MKTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.