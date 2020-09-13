Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Holdings Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 921,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,609 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $98,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMC traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $115.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,023,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,952. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were issued a $0.465 dividend. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total value of $476,318.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,957.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 2,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $331,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,763 shares in the company, valued at $311,942.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

