Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on September 30th

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Marten Transport has raised its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Marten Transport has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Marten Transport to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,852. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $212.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that Marten Transport will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Timothy M. Kohl sold 25,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $463,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Marten Transport from $31.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.33 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.33 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

