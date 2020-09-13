Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

