Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) Given Buy Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.
MRVL has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marvell Technology Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.39.
Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26. Marvell Technology Group has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $41.34. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $275,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 526,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,165 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after buying an additional 16,439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Marvell Technology Group Company Profile
Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.
