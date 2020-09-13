Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Jupiter Wealth Management LLC

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 4.1% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $40,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 585.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $46,000. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 40,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.58, for a total value of $12,137,996.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,490,132.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,052,367 shares of company stock worth $320,098,053. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $311.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.16.

Mastercard stock traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $330.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,886. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.57. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a market capitalization of $330.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Mastercard had a return on equity of 129.52% and a net margin of 45.12%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

