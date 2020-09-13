Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MTLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Materialise from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Materialise presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of Materialise stock opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -812.80 and a beta of 0.76. Materialise has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $45.65.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.02 million. Materialise had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Materialise will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Materialise by 31.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 27,214 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $264,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $219,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Materialise by 20.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Materialise in the second quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

