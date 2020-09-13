Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of -2.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -18.2%.

MAXR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Dividend History for Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit