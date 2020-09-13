Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to Issue $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Maxar Technologies has decreased its dividend payment by 96.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Maxar Technologies has a dividend payout ratio of -2.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Maxar Technologies to earn ($0.22) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -18.2%.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

MAXR opened at $22.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.73. Maxar Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $68,070.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MAXR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.