MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

MCAN Mortgage stock opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.36. MCAN Mortgage has a 52-week low of C$10.36 and a 52-week high of C$17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

About MCAN Mortgage

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company offers single-family residential mortgages, as well as residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as real estate and securitization investments. It also provides term deposits through a network of independent financial agents.

Dividend History for MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP)

