Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 141,845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 711,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $117,683,000 after acquiring an additional 97,118 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 19,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.00. 3,604,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,846,321. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.07. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

