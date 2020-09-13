Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) Insider Acquires A$37,933.00 in Stock

Medical Developments International Ltd (ASX:MVP) insider Leon Hoare bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$5.42 ($3.87) per share, with a total value of A$37,933.00 ($27,095.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is A$7.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.11.

Medical Developments International Limited manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical drugs, and medical and veterinary equipment in Australia and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Medical Devices, and Veterinary Products. It offers asthma and COPD pressurized metered dose inhalers, as well as masks and peak flow meters for asthma management; Penthrox, a prescription only medicine for acute pain; medical devices; and various veterinary anesthetic machines to veterinarians.

