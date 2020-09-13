Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Now Covered by Analysts at Colliers Secur.

Colliers Secur. began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Colliers Secur. also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on MPW. Mizuho raised Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.12.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.42.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 38.41%. The firm had revenue of $291.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $350,350.00. Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,869.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 599,069 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,383 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 14,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

