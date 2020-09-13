Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Methanex has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of -7.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Methanex to earn ($0.60) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -25.0%.

Get Methanex alerts:

Shares of Methanex stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $23.05. 329,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,134. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.57 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.12. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.62.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Methanex’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methanex will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MEOH. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.07.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.