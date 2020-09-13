Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.

TSE MX traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.54. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$13.24 and a 52-week high of C$55.54.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$710.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$830.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6986535 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Allard bought 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$158,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$425,932. Also, insider M&G Investment Management Limited sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total value of C$25,121.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,451,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$135,050,386.29. Insiders sold a total of 3,121 shares of company stock valued at $88,829 over the last ninety days.

MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.