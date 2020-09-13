Methanex Co. (MX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on September 30th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th.
TSE MX traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 242,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.87 and a 200 day moving average of C$25.54. Methanex has a 52-week low of C$13.24 and a 52-week high of C$55.54.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C($1.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.44) by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$710.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$830.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.6986535 EPS for the current year.
MX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.
About Methanex
Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
