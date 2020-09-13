MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America reissued a sell rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.08.

Shares of NYSE MGM opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.39. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post -4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total transaction of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,637 shares of company stock worth $1,129,321. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 115.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 903,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,660,000 after buying an additional 24,816 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in MGM Resorts International by 82.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 615,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 278,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

