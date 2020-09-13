Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Guggenheim

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.
MIRM stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).
