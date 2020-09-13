Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) PT Raised to $38.00 at Guggenheim

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) had its target price raised by Guggenheim from $27.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MIRM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.33.

MIRM stock opened at $18.97 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 9.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.12.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,183 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 256,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 75,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,409 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

