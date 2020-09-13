Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

