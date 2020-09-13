Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mistras Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group cut Mistras Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mistras Group has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.82.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Mistras Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after purchasing an additional 26,329 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,705 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 347,702.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 500,691 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 403,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 102,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mistras Group by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 376,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 201,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers traditional non-destructive testing, and inspection and testing program services; and engineering consulting services.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit