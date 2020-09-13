MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MKSI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $122.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. BidaskClub lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $129.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average of $104.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.44. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.37, for a total value of $770,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,456.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $584,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,905.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,161. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKSI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 67.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 163.6% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

