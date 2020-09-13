Monroe Capital Corp (MRCC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on September 30th

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Monroe Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 67.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.6%.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.56. 94,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,859. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $161.06 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. Monroe Capital had a negative net margin of 20.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $20.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Monroe Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.