Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $293.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Moody's have outperformed the industry in the past year. Its earnings have surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. The company remains well positioned for growth on the back of its dominant position in the credit rating industry and a strong balance sheet position. Moreover, its inorganic growth strategy is expected to help in further diversifying revenue sources. However, volatility and a challenging macro-economic environment will likely hamper the company's financials to an extent. Moreover, persistently mounting operating expenses — mainly owing to investments in franchise and acquisitions — will likely hurt the bottom line to some extent. Further, stiff competition is expected to put pressure on pricing, which in turn might hamper the company's financials in the long run.”

Get Moody's alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MCO. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $258.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.33.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $284.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $285.03 and a 200-day moving average of $259.41. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $164.19 and a 52-week high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. Moody’s had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 207.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.02%.

In related news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,356,972.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $3,386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,118 shares in the company, valued at $8,499,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,200 shares of company stock worth $7,033,353 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moody’s (MCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.