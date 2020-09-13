Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $43.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Tenable from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.00.

Get Tenable alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $35.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The firm had revenue of $107.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Tenable news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 127,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $3,983,287.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.98, for a total transaction of $419,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,776,686 shares of company stock worth $184,647,227. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tenable by 1.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tenable by 2.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $31,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenable during the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.