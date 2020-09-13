Morgan Stanley Raises Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $272.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $249.00 to $272.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coupa Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wedbush cut Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $240.75.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $243.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $299.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.08. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $99.01 and a fifty-two week high of $353.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.82 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $219,164.60. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 6,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.60, for a total value of $284,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,750 shares of company stock valued at $53,208,941. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% in the second quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 11,094 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

