Morgan Stanley Raises Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $190.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Equifax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equifax from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $167.81.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.30. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 27.76%.

In related news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Equifax by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Equifax by 37.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Equifax by 16.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Equifax by 22.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

