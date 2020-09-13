Morgan Stanley Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $245.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus upped their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $230.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $216.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $204.03 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.04.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,684,966 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,213,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 93,247,848 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $14,706,128,000 after purchasing an additional 471,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,075,509 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,313,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 46,522,802 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,337,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

