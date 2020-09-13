Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WIMHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of WIMHY stock opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.56. WILLIAM HILL PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $10.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

