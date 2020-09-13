Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) PT Raised to $2.60

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) had its price target raised by Alliance Global Partners from $1.65 to $2.60 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Motus GI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Motus GI in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reissued a buy rating on shares of Motus GI in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.23.

Shares of MOTS opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.78. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 16,834.35% and a negative return on equity of 139.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Motus GI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC owned about 0.90% of Motus GI worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 37.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

