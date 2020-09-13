MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Short Interest Down 54.0% in August

MURATA MFG CO L/ADR (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 54.0% from the August 15th total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MRAAY traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. The stock had a trading volume of 94,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,801. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.13. MURATA MFG CO L/ADR has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.49.

About MURATA MFG CO L/ADR

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in research, development, manufacture, and sale of electronic components and devices made from fine ceramics. It operates through the following segments: Components, Modules, and Others. The Components division offers capacitors and piezoelectric products. The Modules segment provides communication modules and power supplies.

