MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MYRG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MYR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $35.48 on Wednesday. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $589.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.63.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that MYR Group will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,092 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $197,620.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,816,446.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,079 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,162 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,250,000 after acquiring an additional 279,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 143.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 84,430 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MYR Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after purchasing an additional 70,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in MYR Group by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MYR Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,115,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,584,000 after purchasing an additional 60,875 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYR Group Company Profile

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.